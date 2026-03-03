Qatar Intercepts, Neutralizes Two Ballistic Missiles: Defence Ministry
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defence of the State of Qatar announced that, through high readiness, constant vigilance, and joint coordination among the relevant authorities, it successfully continued to intercept and neutralize two ballistic missiles that targeted several areas within the country.
The Ministry affirmed that the threat was dealt with immediately upon detection, in accordance with pre-approved operational plans, and that both missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory.
The Ministry further stresses that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat.
It also called upon citizens, residents, and visitors to remain reassured, adhere to instructions issued by the competent security authorities, refrain from spreading rumors, and rely solely on official statements and information released by authorized sources.
