Etihad Says May Operate Some Repatriation Flights

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it is coordinating between airports and airlines to monitor flight status and the orderly resumption of flights

Recommended For You

Etihad Airways on Monday confirmed that some repatriation flights and cargo flights might operate in coordination with the UAE authorities.

However, all scheduled flights remain suspended due to the military conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“All scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain cancelled. Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals. Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met,” an Etihad Airways spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Meanwhile, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said in a post on social media platform X that it is coordinating between airports and airlines to monitor flight status and orderly resumption of flights.

It added that approximately 20,200 passengers affected by the flight rescheduling have been assisted through temporary accommodation arrangements and facilitated rebooking services.

Meanwhile, Flightradar24 data also confirmed some Etihad Airways taking off from the Abu Dhabi airport on Monday to India and Pakistan.



UAE airlines offer refunds, rebooking amid airspace closure

UAE flight cancellations continue on Day 2 of US-Israel-Iran regional tensions GCC targeted by Iranian strikes: Etihad Airways extends flight suspension for day 3

ALSO READ