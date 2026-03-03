Huawei Unveils Next-Generation Intelligent Network Innovations At MWC 2026, Laying Groundwork For GCC's 6G Era

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Innovations unveiled in Barcelona enable higher network capacity, autonomous operations and new intelligent service models aligned with the GCC's growing AI economy.

Dubai, UAE, March, 2026 - Huawei showcased a series of network innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026 spanning 5G-Advanced infrastructure, AI-native network architecture, and intelligent service capabilities, outlining how telecom operators can evolve networks to support AI-driven economies.

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded across industries, telecom networks are facing rapid growth in traffic, device density, and service complexity. Huawei's latest announcements focus on enabling operators to expand capacity, automate operations, and introduce new intelligent services while preparing the technological foundation for future 6G evolution.

Expanding 5G-Advanced Capacity Through U6GHz Spectrum

At MWC 2026, Huawei introduced a comprehensive U6GHz portfolio designed to expand 5G-Advanced network performance through wider bandwidth and improved coverage. The U6GHz band is emerging as a key enabler of next-generation mobile connectivity, with countries including China, the UAE, Brazil, and several European markets actively advancing spectrum identification, allocation, and testing to support future network evolution. The solutions address increasing uplink demand generated by AI applications, immersive services, and cloud-based collaboration, enabling operators to deliver consistent network performance in dense urban environments while supporting long-term spectrum evolution toward 6G.

Modernising Transport Networks for the AI Era:

Complementing radio innovation, Huawei unveiled a new generation of mobile transport solutions designed to manage the expected surge in data traffic driven by intelligent applications. The upgrades introduce energy-efficient ultra-broadband capabilities, automated congestion detection, and enhanced network autonomy, allowing operators to optimize operational efficiencyand adapt to new service scenarios as networks evolve from 5G to 5G-A and 6G.

Introducing Agentic Core for Intelligent Networks:

Huawei also presented its Agentic Core solution, introducing intelligence directly into the network layer. This solution leverages three engines, NE Intelligence, Network Intelligence, and Service Intelligence, to address key challenges in the AI era, such as the sharp increase in traffic, differentiated network requirements, and new service monetization for operators. It aims to provide 7×24-hour inclusive intelligent connectivity to bring users a more efficient, convenient, and intelligent digital life.

Advancing AI-Native Network Operations:

Supporting the shift to mobile AI era, Huawei introduced the industry-first AI-Native framework for intelligent operations developed with global operators and a new generation of intelligent solutions. The framework consists of three core elements: Outcome Oriented, DTN and Domain Model Driven, and Agentic Operations. By building digital twins and domain models for the telecom industry, the intelligent solutions address challenges that were unsolvable through traditional methods and enable efficient synergy between human experts and digital employees. This approach establishes new paradigms to unleash AI-driven“New Quality Productive Forces” and achieve a leap in all intelligence.

Enabling Intelligent Services Beyond Connectivity:

Extending intelligence to the service layer, Huawei proposed a mobile broadband service intelligence approach designed to help operators evolve from connectivity providers into intelligent service platforms. By integrating AI capabilities directly into network infrastructure, operators can enable personalised digital experiences, immersive communication environments, and proactive services aligned with user intent.

Collectively, Huawei's announcements highlight how 5G-Advanced infrastructure, autonomous operations, and intelligent services are converging to support the next phase of digital transformation. For markets such as the GCC countries, where AI adoption, smart infrastructure, and digital innovation continue to accelerate, these developments reinforce the role of advanced networks as foundational national infrastructure supporting future economic growth and the transition toward the 6G era.

