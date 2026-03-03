How Middle East Geopolitical Tensions Impact Global Markets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital

The Middle East has witnessed an unprecedented escalation in geopolitical tensions.From a markets perspective, the central issue is energy. The region occupies a pivotal position in the global oil supply chain, both as a major producer and due to its geographic proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint through which a significant portion of global oil shipments passes. Any sustained disruption could quickly evolve into a broader supply shock. Secondary risks include shipping slowdowns in the Arab Gulf and potential disruptions to global trade flows and aviation routes. If the conflict expands or persists, the inflationary consequences could ripple through the global economy. Crude oil prices have surged as traders price in supply risk, while gold has rallied on safe-haven demand. Equity markets, particularly in countries heavily reliant on energy imports such as Japan, China and India, face downside pressure as higher input costs threaten growth. The US dollar and Japanese yen have strengthened, consistent with a flight to safety.

Brent Crude daily chartPast performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.In essence, markets are transitioning from a complacent risk environment to one that must now incorporate a geopolitical risk premium. The key variable is duration. If the conflict is contained and shipping lanes remain operational, volatility could fade relatively quickly. However, if escalation threatens energy infrastructure or maritime routes, the shock could become more structural.

Financial markets struggle to price scenarios where the potential outcomes range from rapid containment to broader regional conflict. That uncertainty alone is enough to elevate volatility and encourage risk aversion, even before any measurable economic damage materialises.