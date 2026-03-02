Enemies Do Not Control Zaliznychne In Zaporizhzhia Region, Voloshyn Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russian propaganda has been claiming that it captured Zaliznychne more than two weeks ago, and now it has started saying that it has captured the next settlement after Zaliznychne, Hirke. But the fighting is taking place several kilometers away from these settlements, and, in particular, there are no enemies in Zaliznychne itself, and Hirke is under our control, so this is another Russian fake," Voloshyn emphasized.

According to him, the occupiers tried to enter and take control of the village of Zaliznychne because it is located southwest of Huliaipole. The Russians try to encircle this city from the north and south because they cannot capture it during an assault.

“To encircle the town of Huliaipole, and since the enemy is currently unable to take control of it and finally drive the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of there, it has decided to mine all the roads and streets leading to Huliaipole, as well as courtyards,” the spokesman explained.

According to him, to advance westward, the enemy needs to capture Zaliznychne.

“The enemy is trying to advance further west toward Verkhnia Tersa, Orikhiv, and Zaporizhzhia; therefore, it needs to take this settlement,” Voloshyn said.

The spokesperson noted that in recent days, the enemy has carried out up to 2.5 dozen assaults daily near Zaliznychne. At the same time, Russian propaganda claims about the alleged capture of the settlement are not valid.

As reported by Ukrinform, 145 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, March 1.

