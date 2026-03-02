K'taka: Lop Ashoka Says Processions Supporting Khamenei Shouldn't Be Permitted

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka on Monday said that processions in favour of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should not be permitted, describing him as a "dictator".

Responding to protests held in parts of Karnataka following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ashoka said such demonstrations should not be allowed.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, he said: "Khamenei was a dictator. There was internal rebellion against him. Atrocities were committed against women there. Thousands of people were shot dead. Despite this, in many places in India, including Bengaluru, Muslims have protested in favour of Khamenei.”

He said legal action should be taken against those who“took the law into their own hands” and staged protests.

Ashoka further stated that India shares good relations with Israel and maintains a balanced foreign policy.“India is not against any country. My opinion is that there should be no war. The Central government has never supported war,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to meet Union ministers and work towards ensuring the safety of Kannadigas stranded abroad.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is actively working to bring back Kannadigas stuck in various countries. The Central government has brought back Indians in similar situations earlier as well. This time too, everyone will be brought back safely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the US' "unwarranted" attack on Iran.

Criticising the US action, the Chief Minister said that while the United States speaks of peace on one hand, it engages in war on the other, terming it a contradictory stand.

He also expressed condolences and prayed for eternal peace for the soul of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed.

Members of the Shia community, including in Bengaluru, staged protests in various parts of the state condemning Khamenei's killing.