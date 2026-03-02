403
Iceland Seafood International Hf: Annual General Meeting 24 March 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 24 March 2026 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be in Icelandic.
Enclosed is the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting and the proposed agenda for the Annual General Meeting.
