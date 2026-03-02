Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees Arrested As Pakistan Intensifies Crackdown In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, March 2 (IANS) A local court in Pakistan has sent hundreds of Afghan nationals to jail who were detained during the crackdown launched on foreigners residing illegally in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Monday.

The Afghan refugees, who were sent to jail on judicial remand on Sunday, were arrested on Saturday when the law enforcement personnel conducted the crackdown, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. The judicial magistrate, Mohammad Anwar Khan, directed to discharge scores of the arrested suspects, who had legal documents to stay in Pakistan.

He directed police to release Afghan nationals, who were having valid visa or had court orders in their support, the daily reported. The local district courts located along Khyber Road witnessed chaotic scenes as police personnel from various police stations were bringing detained Afghan nationals there. Long queues of arrested Afghan nationals could be seen outside the courtroom of the magistrate-on-duty.

A police accompanying the detained persons said the suspects were residing in Pakistan without proper legal documents. He added that the detained people continued to stay in Pakistan despite repeated warnings to them by the authorities to return to their country.

Police said over 1,000 illegal Afghan nationals were arrested in various parts of Peshawar after the launch of the crackdown. Police in Peshawar are taking special measures to maintain law and order following border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the statement issued by the police, 1,044 illegal Afghan nationals were arrested during the crackdown. It further said that crackdown was launched to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. According to the statement, security has been further enhanced across the district while strict monitoring is being conducted at entry and exit points of Peshawar. It further said that foolproof security was enforced in sensitive locations, installations, markets and places of worship.

Reports cited that scores of illegal Afghan nationals were arrested during raids in various parts of Khyber on Sunday. Police detained over 50 illegal Afghans in Jamrud. Police said that they conducted search operations in various areas and arrested over 50 Afghan nationals, who were residing illegally in those areas. Police took similar action against illegal Afghan nationals in Landi Kotal, Dawn reported.

As many as four Afghan nationals were arrested during operations at Tank Adda in Dera Ismail Khan. Three Afghan citizens were detained in Lakki city and Serai Naurang Town. Police intensified crackdown on illegal foreign nationals and arrested 80 people in Swat. Police arrested 174 illegal Afghan refugees in Kohat and sent them to prison after cases were lodged against them.

The action of police comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. On February 27, Afghanistan launched attacks on Pakistani Army posts and military centres along the Durand Line in response to Islamabad's airstrikes in Nangarhar and Paktita on February 21.

Following Afghanistan's attacks, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury) in response to what it described as "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan forces across multiple border sectors. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out airstrikes targetting military installations in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

In recent months, tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have increased, with both sides accusing each other of cross-border attacks and harbouring militant groups.