West Asia Conflict Forces Vessel With 12 Crew To Anchor At Kollam

An offshore supply vessel with 12 crew members on board, which was on its way to Saudi Arabia from Hong Kong, was forced to anchor at the Kollam port on Monday.

The development comes as military conflict in West Asia continued for the third day after the US-Israel military campaign against Iran on February 28 and Iranian retaliatory strikes on Israel, American bases and Gulf states.

Port Authorities Confirm Diversion

According to Kollam port authorities, the vessel was unable to proceed to the Saudi coast due to the prevailing security situation. The ship's crew sought assistance to anchor safely at Kollam.

Officials clarified that it is a small offshore supply vessel, not a cargo ship. Port authorities said the diversion was made purely due to travel disruptions triggered by the conflict in the region. Further assistance is being provided as required.

Shipping Agent Details Vessel's Journey

George Ferdinand Xavier, Director, PAX Shipping Agency, told ANI that the vessel, Zaki Vision, had berthed in Kuala Lumpur en route from China to Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia.

"Due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the vessel, carrying a crew of 12 from the Philippines and Indonesia, sought shelter in Kuala Lumpur," he said.

Port authorities, Customs and Immigration have cleared the vessel for entry, and it will receive necessary clearances to continue its journey once conditions improve, he said.

Further, he said that the vessel also sought shelter next in Colombo.

George Xavier said that PAX shipping, the agents for this vessel in Colombo, will provide all necessary facilities, including bunker fuel, fresh water, and provisions to the crew.

"The vessel will resume its journey to Saudi Arabia only when the geopolitical situation allows, with permissions from Kollam Port Authority, Customs Department, Bureau of Immigration, and Port Health Department," Xavier said.

