Lindsay Lohan, Nora Fatehi, Vivek Oberoi Express Solidarity For UAE

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In light of the recent attacks, some international stars are encouraging followers to rely on verified information and remain calm.

Several high-profile celebrities connected to the country have taken to social media to express solidarity and call for unity.

From Hollywood stars who call Dubai home to regional icons with massive global following, familiar faces are using their platforms to promote calm, and reinforce the importance of getting information from verified sources.

Lindsay Lohan shares message of peace

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram stories to share a message of peace. Lohan, who has lived in Dubai since 2015, confirmed to TMZ that she and her family are safe following the strikes. She shared a brief-but-heartfelt message on her Stories:“Praying for peace. Stay safe everyone. God bless us all.”

Lohan has long spoken about her love for Dubai, previously describing the“serenity and peace” she found in the emirate away from the paparazzi spotlight.

Her message resonated widely, reflecting both concern and solidarity with residents during a tense time.

Nora Fatehi calls for unity and faith

On the other hand, Bollywood's Nora Fatehi called for unity and faith. Fatehi reassured followers that she is currently in India and safe amid the ongoing developments.

In an Instagram video, Fatehi urged fans to remain united.

"My advice to everyone is to keep faith in God. I call for unity. Everyone needs to be united. We are going to fight this psychological, spiritual warfare. Before that, we have to be grounded, and we need to stay prayed up." she said.

Celebrities in praise of Dubai, Abu Dhabi authorities

India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said that she was left stranded at Dubai airport on her way to the All England badminton tournament after flight operations were suspended in the city as a result of the ongoing conflict in the region. Later, she shared a video lauding the efforts of the government. "Currently, we are safe," she said. "I am deeply grateful to the Dubai authorities, the staff, as well as the Dubai Airport, who incredibly and tirelessly worked towards ensuring everyone's safety."

Indian actress Sonal Chauhan, who is stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions, reassured fans that she's completely safe in Dubai and was impressed with the country's efforts to manage the situation. She said, "To everyone messaging me and checking on me, thank you. I'm sorry I haven't been able to reply to everyone. Your concern means a lot. I am safe, and I assure you the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe.”

Actor Vivek Oberoi shared a short note on X, urging his followers in the Emirates to remember that "the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness".

"Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are a part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE," he said. "Their fearless spirit and tireless defence keep every resident safe and secure, and timely alerts issued by the @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness. The bond between our nations is a bridge of steel, and the safety of every soul here is held in the highest regard. Stay safe, stay indoors as advised, and stay calm."

Esha Gupta, unable to leave Abu Dhabi due to the recent attacks, expressed her appreciation for local authorities. She shared on Instagram Story: "Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport, from giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone. Special mention to @modgovae."

Beyond international celebrities, prominent UAE personalities have also stepped in to steady public discourse.

Entrepreneur and media personality Anas Bukhash and beauty mogul Mona Kattan are among Dubai's influential voices lauding the government's safety measures and response.



