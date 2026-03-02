UAE Authorities Share Tips On Helping Children Through Distance Learning And Stressful Times

PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 2:38 PM



By: Ruqayya Al Qaydi



The authority advises carers to listen to their children's questions, acknowledge their feelings, and offer simple, age-appropriate explanations

As families across the UAE adjust to a period of distance learning, the Ministry of Family and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority are stepping up with practical guidance for parents, urging them to create stability at home and supporting children's emotional well-bein.

The Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) have released guides that, while separate, share a unified message: a parent's calm, structured approach is the key to helping children adapt successfully.

A Stable Environment for Learning

Both authorities stress the importance of a predictable daily routine. Parents are advised to set fixed times for classes, breaks, and homework to give children a sense of security and improve focus.

This structure should be supported by a dedicated learning space that is quiet, well-lit, and comfortable, with all devices charged and ready.

To combat screen fatigue, the ECA recommends scheduling short breaks and encouraging light movement between lessons.

Supporting Emotional Needs

The ECA has also published a post reminding parents that children can feel stress even if they don't fully understand the situation.

The authority advises carers to listen to their children's questions, acknowledge their feelings, and offer simple, age-appropriate explanations.

To protect a child's sense of safety, parents should limit their exposure to news and rely only on official sources. Above all, the ECA encourages parents to reassure their children by telling them they are safe, that you are with them, and that you will take care of them.

The Ministry of Family highlights the need for parents to maintain open communication with their child's school by regularly checking messages and learning platforms.

For working parents, the ECA suggests planning short check-ins during the day and encouraging older children to manage their time with gentle supervision.

Both authorities agree that distance learning is a temporary measure. With consistency, support, and reassurance, they state, this period can pass smoothly for the entire family.



