Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium To Host 2027 Asian Cup Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kuala Lumpur: Riyadh's King Fahd Sport City Stadium will host the opening and closing matches of next year's Asian Cup, officials announced Monday, the football showpiece seen as a precursor for the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the World Cup but first will host the Asian Cup from January 7 to February 5, 2027.

"The King Fahd Sports City Stadium... will provide the backdrop for both the eagerly anticipated Final as well as the opening match, featuring hosts and three-time Asian champions Saudi Arabia," the AFC said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur.

The 70,000-plus venue in Riyadh will also host four group stage battles, a round of 16 tie and a quarter-final match before the final in early February, the AFC added.

Popularly known as "The Tent" because of its roof, inspired by a traditional Bedouin dwelling, the stadium is the largest of the eight venues hosting the soccer showpiece.

Asian Cup matches will also be played in Jeddah and Al Khobar.

Match pairings and kick-off times will be confirmed at the AFC's final draw on April 11 in Riyadh, the AFC said.

Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, staged and won the Asian Cup two years ago.

The tournament was supposed to take place in China in 2023, but was moved out of the country because of the country's Covid policies at the time.