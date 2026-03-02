Amir Receives Telephone Call From Maldives President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call today from HE Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives.

At the beginning of the call, the President of the Maldives inquired about the situation in the State of Qatar following the brutal Iranian attacks, condemning these attacks and affirming his country's support for the State of Qatar and its full backing for it.

His Highness the Amir expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the President of the Maldives for the sincere sentiments and the solidarity, appreciating the depth of the existing relations that unite the two countries.

Both sides stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of dialogue and diplomatic action to contain this crisis and preserve the security and stability of the region.