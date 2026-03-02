Russians Shell Kramatorsk, Casualties Reported
“At 08:14, Russian troops struck the city. According to preliminary information, three people were killed,” the city's head wrote.
He noted that the final consequences of Russian terror are currently being determined.Read also: War update: 145 clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops over past day, Huliaipole sector
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops killed one resident of the Donetsk region yesterday, March 1.
Illustrative photo
