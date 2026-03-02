Russians Shell Kramatorsk, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Honcharenko, the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“At 08:14, Russian troops struck the city. According to preliminary information, three people were killed,” the city's head wrote.

He noted that the final consequences of Russian terror are currently being determined.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops killed one resident of the Donetsk region yesterday, March 1.

Illustrative photo