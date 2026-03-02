Ccww CEO To Speak At Embedded World, Nuremberg, Germany 2026 On The Challenges Of Voice Over Satellite NB-Iot
Narrow-Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) as defined by the 3G Partnership Program (3GPP) is a low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) technology ideal for applications requiring long battery life, deep indoor penetration, and low data transmission. Use cases are typically smart metering, parking sensors, agricultural monitoring, and asset tracking.
However, there is potential for voice messaging, and CCww is exploring this potential with several partner companies. Mr. Carter will present this project and partners in a presentation entitled“Voice Over NB-IoT NTN – Is it Viable?” on 11 March.
Richard Carter, CEO of CCww,“CCww's early and intensive investment into 3GPP® Release 17/18 compliant NTN NB-IoT protocol for UEs has enabled us to bring our essential knowledge to this project and explore how Voice over NTN NB-IoT can be enabled and which use cases are potentially viable.
Twenty-five years of enabling billions of end user products gives us the experience critical for understanding real-world viability of this capability.”
CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPP® protocol stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000; more than 4 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww technology. CCww licenses its portable 3GPP® UE protocol stacks, with integration, conformance-testing, and support services. For more information about CCww products please contact....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment