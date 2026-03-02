Two Workers Injured By Debris At Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery In Kuwait
Ghanem Al Otaibi, the official spokesperson for both companies, stated in a press release that the injured were transported to the hospital to receive necessary medical care, confirming that both cases are currently stable and under medical observation.
Al Otaibi emphasized that operational and production activities at the refinery were not affected and continued without interruption. Emergency teams responded immediately after the incident, and the rapid response plan was activated with all precautionary measures implemented to ensure the safety of employees and facilities, which sustained no damage.
He added that the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery continues to operate at full capacity, with the highest priority given to the safety of its personnel across all sites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment