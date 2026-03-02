Two Workers Injured By Debris At Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery In Kuwait

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kuwait National Petroleum Company and the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) reported that debris fell at the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery early Monday, causing minor injuries to two workers.

Ghanem Al Otaibi, the official spokesperson for both companies, stated in a press release that the injured were transported to the hospital to receive necessary medical care, confirming that both cases are currently stable and under medical observation.

Al Otaibi emphasized that operational and production activities at the refinery were not affected and continued without interruption. Emergency teams responded immediately after the incident, and the rapid response plan was activated with all precautionary measures implemented to ensure the safety of employees and facilities, which sustained no damage.

He added that the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery continues to operate at full capacity, with the highest priority given to the safety of its personnel across all sites.