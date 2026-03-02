Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Police Launch Manhunt After Father Fatally Beats Son In Ruseifeh


2026-03-02 03:02:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 2 (Petra) – A police spokesperson announced Monday that a 16-year-old boy has died following a violent physical assault by his father in the Ruseifeh District.
According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred during a domestic dispute, in which the father allegedly struck his son with a blunt object. The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.
Security forces have launched a widespread search for the suspect, who fled the scene and remains at large. A formal investigation has been opened to determine the full circumstances of the tragedy and to initiate all necessary legal proceedings.

MENAFN02032026000117011021ID1110807609



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search