Police Launch Manhunt After Father Fatally Beats Son In Ruseifeh
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 2 (Petra) – A police spokesperson announced Monday that a 16-year-old boy has died following a violent physical assault by his father in the Ruseifeh District.
According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred during a domestic dispute, in which the father allegedly struck his son with a blunt object. The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.
Security forces have launched a widespread search for the suspect, who fled the scene and remains at large. A formal investigation has been opened to determine the full circumstances of the tragedy and to initiate all necessary legal proceedings.
