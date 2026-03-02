403
Jordan, Georgia Move To Deepen Agricultural, Economic Cooperation
Jordan News Agency
Amman, March 2 (Petra) --Minister of Agriculture Saeb Abdul Halim Khraisat met with Georgian Ambassador Archil Dzuliashvili and Counselor Shalva Sabauri to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the agricultural sector.
The discussions focused on building upon the solid and longstanding relations between the two countries by expanding trade and enhancing the exchange of agricultural products.
Khraisat stressed the importance of closer coordination to streamline procedures and create new opportunities that would benefit both economies.
Ambassador Dzuliashvili expressed Georgia's readiness to further elevate cooperation and foster practical partnerships across various fields, highlighting agriculture as a key pillar for future collaboration.
