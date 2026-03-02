Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan, Georgia Move To Deepen Agricultural, Economic Cooperation


2026-03-02 03:02:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 2 (Petra) --Minister of Agriculture Saeb Abdul Halim Khraisat met with Georgian Ambassador Archil Dzuliashvili and Counselor Shalva Sabauri to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the agricultural sector.
The discussions focused on building upon the solid and longstanding relations between the two countries by expanding trade and enhancing the exchange of agricultural products.
Khraisat stressed the importance of closer coordination to streamline procedures and create new opportunities that would benefit both economies.
Ambassador Dzuliashvili expressed Georgia's readiness to further elevate cooperation and foster practical partnerships across various fields, highlighting agriculture as a key pillar for future collaboration.

MENAFN02032026000117011021ID1110807608



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search