Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia Protest

2026-03-02 03:02:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Muslim women holding portraits of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gather during a solidarity protest outside of the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur Sunday after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei amid US-Israel strikes.

