Filipino Community Members Attend Ramadan Lecture

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the attendance of more than 200 members of the Filipino community in the country, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center held the first session of the Ramadan Forum.

The center hosted the Filipino community as part of a programme that aims to introduce expatriate communities to the holy month of Ramadan and the positive behavioural change it seeks to achieve. The center organises educational sessions on Ramadan for English- and Russian-speaking communities as well.

Preacher Amrullah Diambangan addressed the topic of Ramadan, behavioural change during the month, and the key features of Islamic culture in this blessed time.

He spoke before 235 members of the Filipino community, who raised various questions related to fasting, culture, and different Ramadan customs and traditions.

The preacher pointed out that fasting exists in most religions and cultures, noting that fasting in Islam aims to bring about positive behavioural change in the life of a Muslim. On the other hand, Ramadan traditions and customs add joy to life, provide an opportunity to break the routine of daily life, and add a spiritual dimension to it.