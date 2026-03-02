Team Qatar Shooters Impress At Nishan Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar's shooters made a strong start at the Nishan Ramadan Shooting Championship, delivering notable performances amid wide participation across various categories.

The tournament features amateur competitors in the junior boys and girls, men's and women's divisions, as well as seniors aged 60 and above, alongside professional shooters representing the national team.



New National Emergency Alert orders stay at home in Qatar

'Al Thumama Ramadan Tournament is a platform to discover future stars' Fourth round of Qatar Drag Race Championship ends

Read Also

Events in the professional category witnessed intense competition. In the 10m Running Target Rifle event, Amal Mahmoud secured first place, followed by Mohammed Sobhi in second and Sara Hamad in third.

In the 10m Air Rifle event, Abdulrahman Al Sulaiti claimed top honors, while Abdullah Al Sunaidi finished in second place.

The 10m Air Pistol competition saw Saud Abu Taima take first place, with Nasser Al Sunaid finishing second and Ahmed Al Ali securing third.