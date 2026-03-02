Industrial Oxygen Market Size To Hit USD 137.04 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. industrial oxygen market was valued at USD 14.07 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 26.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.39% from 2026–2035. Growth is driven by rising demand for high-purity oxygen in steelmaking, healthcare, and chemical processing, alongside advances in on-site generation technologies and stricter environmental regulations. Austin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Oxygen Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Industrial Oxygen Market Size was valued at USD 71.45 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 137.04 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.73% during 2026-2035.” Rising Demand Across Steel Chemicals Glass and Healthcare Augment Market Expansion Globally Growing demand from important industries including steel, chemicals, glass, and healthcare is the main factor propelling the worldwide industrial oxygen market. In order to improve product quality, lower emissions, and increase combustion efficiency, oxygen is essential. Increased consumption is being fueled by rapid infrastructural development, urbanization, and industrialization, especially in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Adoption is being accelerated by technological developments in on-site generating, cryogenic manufacturing, and storage systems that lower operating costs and improve supply reliability. Additionally, enterprises are being encouraged to use oxygen-based technologies for cleaner manufacturing by stricter environmental restrictions around the world. Market Size and Growth Projections:

By Form: Gaseous Oxygen held the largest share of 53.77% in 2025
In 2025, Asia Pacific dominates the market with 34.6% revenue share



By Type (On-Site Generation, Bulk Supply, and Cylinder Supply)

. By Form (Gaseous Oxygen, and Liquid Oxygen)

. By Application (Steel Industry, Chemical Industry, Glass Industry, Wastewater Treatment, Pulp and Paper Industry, Food & Beverage, and Others)

. By End User (Medical and Healthcare, Energy and Power, Automotive and Aerospace, Chemical Processing, and Others)





Supply Chain Challenges and Regulatory Constraints May Impede Market Expansion

Disruptions in the supply chain, particularly in cryogenic and on-site generation equipment, are a constraint on the global industrial oxygen market. Operational complexity is increased by strict safety rules for handling and storing high-purity oxygen. Dependency on specialized technologies and inadequate infrastructure in developing nations hinder commercial adoption. Furthermore, despite rising demand across industries, market expansion is hampered by inconsistent supply due to logistical difficulties in remote locations and variations in industrial demand.

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

On-Site Generation dominated with 43.74% in 2025 due to its ability to provide a reliable, continuous oxygen supply directly at the point of use, reducing dependency on transportation and improving efficiency. Cylinder Supply is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.31% from 2026 to 2035 driven by increasing demand from decentralized and small-scale users.

By Form

Gaseous Oxygen dominated with 53.77% in 2025 due to its widespread use in industries like steelmaking, chemical processing, and healthcare, where on-demand supply and ease of handling are critical. Liquid Oxygen is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.98% from 2026 to 2035 driven by rising demand in large-scale industrial processes, high-purity applications, and energy production.

By Application

Steel Industry dominated with 38.97% in 2025 due to its heavy reliance on oxygen for blast furnace operations, enhancing combustion efficiency, and improving production quality. Food & Beverage is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.06% from 2026 to 2035 driven by increasing demand for high-purity oxygen in packaging, preservation, and processing.

By End-User

Medical and Healthcare dominated with 24.77% in 2025 due to its critical role in hospitals, emergency care, surgeries, and respiratory treatments worldwide. Automotive and Aerospace is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.79% from 2026 to 2035 driven by increasing use of oxygen in advanced manufacturing, metal fabrication, and aerospace propulsion systems.

Regional Insights:

The industrial oxygen market is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR of 7.21% from 2026 to 2035, with Asia Pacific holding a 34.6% market share in 2025. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the growth of manufacturing sectors in nations, such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are the main drivers of this expansion.

In 2025, North America is expected to account for 26.34% of the global industrial oxygen market due to robust demand from the wastewater treatment, chemical processing, steel manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. The area benefits from existing industrial bases, cutting-edge infrastructure, and technological advancements in on-site oxygen generation.

Recent Developments:



In February 2025, Air Liquide announced the construction of a new Air Separation Unit in Japan, set to commence operations in 2027. This facility is expected to be among the company's largest and most advanced oxygen production plants in the country. In July 2025, Linde announced plans to build a second carbon dioxide (CO2) production facility at its Freeport site, expected to be operational by 2027. This new facility will liquefy CO2 captured from MEGlobal America's Oyster Creek ethylene glycol plant, which receives oxygen from Linde's air separation unit.

Exclusive Sections of the Industrial Oxygen Market Report (The USPs):



PRODUCTION & SUPPLY STRUCTURE METRICS – helps you analyze global production volume, installed ASU capacity by region, plant utilization rates of cryogenic and PSA units, and supply mix across merchant liquid, on site generation, and pipeline networks to assess supply security and capacity balance.

DEMAND & END USE INTENSITY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate oxygen consumption share across steel, chemicals, glass, medical, wastewater and fabrication sectors, along with specific oxygen intensity per ton of steel or chemicals to identify high growth and high dependency industries.

PRICING & CONTRACT DYNAMICS INDEX – helps you track benchmark bulk liquid oxygen prices, cylinder price trends, spot versus contract sales mix, contract tenure patterns, and short-term price volatility to understand margin stability and revenue predictability.

LOGISTICS & DELIVERY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you measure average bulk delivery lead times, transport cost per ton kilometer, storage inventory days, and distribution efficiency to evaluate regional supply chain resilience and cost optimization potential.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & ENERGY INTENSITY BENCHMARKS – helps you compare energy consumption of cryogenic ASUs versus PSA systems, projected efficiency improvements, and plant level productivity indicators to assess cost competitiveness and modernization opportunities. SAFETY, EMISSIONS & SUSTAINABILITY SCORECARD – helps you monitor incident frequency, downtime impact, CO2e per kg of oxygen produced, share of low carbon electricity usage, and contribution of oxygen in emission reducing industrial processes to align with ESG and regulatory requirements.

