A Strike Is Not A Strategy - Iran Will Prove It

MENAFN - Asia Times) In certain quarters of Washington, one imagines the corks popping. The news flashes across screens: a coordinated American and Israeli strike has killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with senior commanders.

The president posts a triumphant video in the small hours of the morning, urging the Iranian people to seize their moment. Commentators speak of a“decisive blow,” of history turning, of freedom's imminent arrival in Tehran.

If only geopolitics were so obliging. There is a recurring temptation in American statecraft - the belief that precision munitions can accomplish what patient politics cannot. Remove the tyrant. Decapitate the regime. Trust that civil society, long suppressed, will rise phoenix-like from the rubble and embrace liberal democracy with grateful tears.

It is a theory. It is also, more often than not, a fantasy. International politics is not a morality play in which villains exit stage left and heroes stride in from the wings. It is an arena of power, fear, interest and ideology.

When one smashes the central authority of a state-especially one of more than 90 million people with deep institutions, hardened security services, and a powerful ideological core - it does not create a vacuum that angels rush to fill. It creates a vacuum that militias, warlords and the most ruthless actors scramble to dominate.

We have seen this scenario before. In Iraq, the toppling of Saddam Hussein was supposed to inaugurate a democratic transformation of the Arab world. Instead, it unleashed sectarian carnage and paved the way for jihadist movements that metastasized across borders.

In Libya, the removal of Muammar al-Gaddafi -wrapped in the rhetoric of humanitarian intervention - left a fractured state, rival governments, and open-air slave markets. In Syria, attempts to midwife regime change helped turn a domestic uprising into a prolonged inferno that drew in regional and global powers alike.

These were not small experiments conducted in the margins of world politics. They were enormous strategic wagers, placed on the proposition that American force could engineer political outcomes at acceptable cost.

And now, we are told, the same logic will prevail in Iran - a larger, more populous, more nationally cohesive state, with a far more capable retaliatory apparatus.

Latest stories Killing Khamenei was easy - toppling Iran's regime is not The day America lost the Middle East Bettors profit hugely from suspiciously timed wagers on Iran war

Consider the immediate material reality. The Strait of Hormuz is not an abstraction; it is a narrow maritime corridor through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil passes.

It is the jugular vein of the global energy system. When conflict threatens that artery-when tankers hesitate, when insurers spike premiums, when shipping lanes empty-the consequences ripple far beyond the Persian Gulf.

Energy markets are exquisitely sensitive to risk. A sustained disruption would not remain a regional inconvenience. It would translate into higher oil prices, inflationary pressure, and economic pain for households already stretched thin.

A strategy that cannot account for what happens to Tokyo's fuel costs or Seoul's manufacturing sector when Hormuz closes is not strategy - it is a strike plan mistaken for a policy.

Then there is the matter of retaliation. Iran is not merely a conventional state; it is a networked power. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has spent decades building influence across the region - arming and financing partners in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and beyond.

A decapitation strike may remove individuals, but it does not erase institutions. Nor does it extinguish the logic of survival that grips regimes under existential threat.

Even as this is written, Iran's ballistic missiles are striking regional bases and the IRGC is mobilizing, evidence that decapitation has not produced the paralysis Washington may have anticipated.

Indeed, states rarely commit suicide. Rather, they lash out. In such a scenario, missile exchanges, proxy escalations and attacks on regional bases would not be aberrations; they are Iran's now predictable responses.

And once the spiral begins, as reports of Iranian retaliation indicate it has, it will become increasingly difficult to calibrate. Wars have a habit of outrunning the intentions of those who start them.

“And while Washington's attention fixes on Tehran, a more consequential rivalry quietly accelerates elsewhere. For more than a decade, American policymakers have spoken of a“pivot” to the Indo-Pacific. The rationale is straightforward: the only true peer competitor to the US is China.

It possesses the industrial scale, technological ambition, and demographic heft to challenge American primacy in a way no Middle Eastern power can.

Yet a prolonged conflict with Iran would absorb attention, munitions stockpiles, intelligence assets, and political capital. Every cruise missile launched, every carrier strike group deployed to the Gulf, is a resource not available for deterrence in the Western Pacific.

Beijing would not need to fire a shot to benefit from Washington's distraction. Time and focus would be its quiet allies.

There is also the question of narrative. Wars are often sold with urgent claims -imminent threats, shadowy plots, ticking clocks. History counsels skepticism.

Before the invasion of Iraq, the American public was assured of weapons programs that proved illusory. Today, assertions about long-range missile capabilities or nuclear timelines deserve rigorous scrutiny, not applause lines.

When leaders inflate threats beyond publicly verifiable evidence, they corrode trust at home and credibility abroad. The republic pays twice: first in blood and treasure, and then in the erosion of democratic accountability.

None of this is to romanticize the Iranian regime. It is repressive at home and disruptive abroad. Its security forces have suppressed dissent; its regional activities have destabilized neighbors. But acknowledging these realities does not absolve policymakers from the burden of prudence.

Prudence is not passivity. It is the disciplined alignment of means and ends. If the objective is regime change - and Trump's early-morning video address to the Iranian people suggests it is - then the strike is not an endpoint.



The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories

Sign up for one of our free newsletters

It is an opening move in a campaign that will require occupation, reconstruction and the kind of sustained political commitment that has defeated every previous American attempt at Middle Eastern transformation.

The danger lies in mistaking a tactical success for a strategic solution. Killing leaders can disrupt command structures. It can degrade coordination. It can signal resolve. But it does not, by itself, resolve the underlying balance of power, nor does it guarantee a friendly successor.

History is unsentimental about the gap between the moment of triumph and the decade of consequences that follows.

The jubilation in elite circles, should it exist, may prove fleeting. The harder work begins after the strike: stabilizing markets, reassuring allies, deterring adversaries, and preventing escalation. If that work is not undertaken with sobriety and clarity, the initial triumph will curdle into something far less celebratory.

The pattern here is familiar: the strike telegraphed for weeks, the diplomatic process abandoned days before a potential deal, the post-conflict plan apparently unwritten.

The US still possesses unmatched strengths: alliances, innovation, economic depth and military capability. The question is not whether it can strike. It clearly can. The question is whether it can align its actions with a coherent vision of long-term interests.

If the answer is no-if the pattern of the past three decades continues-then the champagne corks may one day be remembered not as the sound of victory, but as the prelude to another costly lesson. Power is real. So are limits. Statesmen ignore either at their peril.

M. A. Hossain is a senior journalist and international affairs analyst based in Bangladesh

Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or Sign in to an existing accoun

Thank you for registering!

An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.



Share on X (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Print (Opens in new window) Prin