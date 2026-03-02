Malaika Arora Calls Mom Joyce As The 'Backbone' In Heartfelt Birthday Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother Joyce Arora, and called her the family's“backbone.”

She shared a celebratory picture on her social media account, and wrote,“This is us happy birthday Momsy, Mothership......our backbone @joycearora.”

The picture captures an intimate throwback birthday celebration moment, with Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora standing close to their mother as they sing into a mic together.

Malaika is seen wearing a pastel pink outfit, while Amrita is seen opting for a soft white ensemble, as Joyce Arora stands between them smiling.

Malaika has always spoken of her close bond with sister Amrita and mother Joyce.

On account of Amrita's birthday in January, this year, Malaika had wished her baby sister, Amrita Arora with an adorable social media post.

Malaika had taken to her official social media handle, and dropped a lovely photo kissing her sister.

Pouring love on her baby sister on her special day, Malaika penned, "Happy birthday my baby sis @amuaroraofficial (sic)", along with two red heart emojis.

She had also uploaded a fun selfie with her girl gang from a lift and wrote, "With our birthday girl...A liftie is a must", tagging Amrita.

Malaika, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, had reflected on the first quarter of the 21st century.

The actress had spoken about the phase of her life, which was marked by change, growth, and constant reinvention.

Looking back at her journey, Malaika told IANS,“Personally, it's been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author”.

She revealed that cinematic gems such as "Lagaan", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Queen", "Gully Boy", and "Andhadhun" have contributed to reshaping Hindi cinema.

