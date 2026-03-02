Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Overnight Explosions Shake Tehran, Karaj

Overnight Explosions Shake Tehran, Karaj


2026-03-02 01:11:19
(MENAFN) Powerful explosions strike Iran’s capital, Tehran, as well as the neighboring city of Karaj overnight, according to reports released early Monday.

Further information indicates that aerial bombardments also hit several other areas across the country, including Isfahan, Yazd, and Khuzestan, as stated by reports.

The joint military operation launched on Saturday by the United States and Israel results in the deaths of multiple high-ranking Iranian figures, among them Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran carries out drone and missile attacks aimed at Gulf states.

Initial accounts suggest that the rising violence leaves three American service members dead and five others critically injured.

MENAFN02032026000045017640ID1110807230



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search