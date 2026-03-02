Giriraj Singh Claims Mamata's Protest Is To Benefit Illegal Immigrants

Giriraj Singh Alleges Protest Benefits Illegal Immigrants

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of her planned protest on March 6 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that the demonstration is aimed at benefiting illegal immigrants.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I would like to request the Election Commission in the SIR process to seriously review the Aadhaar cards and ration cards issued illegally by Mamata Banerjee to grant constitutional status to at least 10 million Bangladeshi Muslims. Otherwise, it will be a disgrace to the country... They are staging this protest to provide citizenship to Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims, to provide voting rights to infiltrators..."

TMC Cites Voter List Discrepancies

Mamata Banerjee's protest is scheduled for March 6 and is expected to draw participation from several state-level leaders and party workers. On Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a dharna (protest) at Metro Channel (Esplanade) on March 6 from 2 PM against alleged discrepancies in the state's SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voter lists.

Addressing a press conference here, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Mamata Banerjee to stage a dharna in Kolkata on 6th March against the alleged discrepancies in the SIR list." Banerjee raised concerns over multiple inconsistencies in the final SIR list, alleging that the names of common voters were forcibly deleted to meet pre-set targets. He claimed that many people, including 243 individuals who reached out to him, were listed as dead despite being alive. "There are many inconsistencies in the final list of SIR; the names of common voters were forcibly deleted to meet their target. The target was set in advance. That's the reason why so much harassment of the poor and common people. I have received calls from 243 people since yesterday who claim to be alive but are listed as dead on this SIR list," he said.

