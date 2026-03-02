Mfg., Auto Sales Featured To Begin March

Monday

Economic Lookahead

S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (Feb.)

ISM manufacturing (Feb.)

Auto sales (Feb.)



Featured Earnings

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) (Q4) EPS for loss of 18 cents, compared to loss of 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) (Q4) EPS of 10 cents, compared to 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) (Q4) EPS of 33 cents, identical the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Capstone Copper Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of 13 cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Foraco International SA (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Geodrill Limited (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of four cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

K92 Mining Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD (Q4) EPS for gain of 20 cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) (Q4) EPS of 63 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) (Q4) EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.79 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Markit PMI Manufacturing PMI (Feb.) The index increased to 50.40 points in January from 48.60 points in December of 2025.

Featured Earnings

Baytex Energy Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of 0.7 cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dexterra Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 18 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 51 cents. compared to 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Topaz Energy Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of 9.5 cents, compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic Lookahead ADP employment (Feb.) S&P final U.S. services PMI (Feb.) ISM services (Feb.) Fed Beige Book Featured Earnings

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO (Q1 ) EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) (Q4) EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter.

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) (Q4) EPS of 23 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 14 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Capital Power Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 73 cents, compared to 94 cents in the prior-year quarter.

George Weston Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.37 in the prior-year quarter.

Linamar Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.97, compared to $2.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Feb. 28)

U.S. productivity (Q4)

Import price index (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) (Q2) EPS of $4.53, compared to $4.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro ADR (Q4) EPS of 57 cents, compared to 49 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) (Q4) EPS of 62 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) ( Q4) EPS of 66 cents, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Aecon Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 32 cents, compared to 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Endeavour Mining plc (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.02, compared to 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. employment report (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

Embraer SA (NYSE: EMBJ) (Q4 ) EPS of 17 cents compared to 94 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCO) (Q4) EPS of $3.73, compared to $3.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) (Q4) EPS of $1.05, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of five cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

AltaGas Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 77 cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of six cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

McCoy Global Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of seven cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.