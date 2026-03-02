UP Weather LATEST Update: Rising Temperatures And Sunshine Across Cities Before Holi

Get the latest UP weather forecast for Monday, March 2. Expect a warm, sunny day with rising heat in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj. Learn about temperatures and air quality.

Uttar Pradesh will witness warm weather with plenty of sunshine on Monday, March 2. Most parts of the state will experience rising daytime heat, while mornings and nights remain comparatively pleasant. Air quality may stay poor in some cities, and light winds could bring slight relief during the afternoon.

Lucknow will have hazy sunshine through the day, along with breezy conditions in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum will be around 16°C. Winds from the west-northwest at 19 km/h may offer brief comfort, though air quality will remain very unhealthy.

Noida will experience very warm weather under mostly clear skies. The daytime high will be about 32°C, and the night temperature will settle near 18°C. The real feel is likely to be around 31°C, making the afternoon feel quite hot.

Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum will drop to around 15°C. The real feel will be near 31°C, with bright and dry conditions continuing across the city.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh will see a warm and sunny day with rising heat levels. People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid long exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and take precautions in areas facing very unhealthy air quality.