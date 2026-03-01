Chronicle Of Enduring Goodness: A Tale From A Bygone Era

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In olden times in Qatar, the "water fountain" was one of the most visible manifestations of public charity.

A water jug is placed at the door of a house, near a mosque, or at the edge of the market.

There is no sign bearing the donor's name, no photographs, no advertisements.

Just cool water in the summer heat, for passersby, strangers, and residents of the neighbourhood to drink.

In a desert society, water was not a small detail; it was life itself.

Despite limited resources, charity was part of the daily rhythm.

Whoever slaughtered an animal would send a portion to their neighbour.

Whoever returned from a journey would share what they brought back.

And, during Ramadan, this spirit strengthens.

Exchanging dishes formed an unwritten network of solidarity; a house with limited food never went without.

Society has evolved, and cities have changed, but the idea has not disappeared.

Today, the "water fountain" is no longer just a jug at the door, but water coolers distributed along the streets, and initiatives to provide water for workers at construction sites.

Aid is no longer confined to the neighbourhood; it now extends through charitable organisations and community groups, reaching thousands of families.

During Ramadan, this is particularly evident in the Iftar (Arabic for breaking the fast) meals prepared for the poor and travellers.

Tents are erected near mosques or in public squares, meals are distributed daily, and volunteers line up minutes before the call to Maghrib prayer.

The scene is modern in form but ancient in spirit.

Remarkably, acts of kindness are no longer the sole domain of adults or the wealthy.

Students participate in organising the meals, families collect small donations to prepare them, and children learn from a young age that giving is part of the holy month's identity.

The methods have changed, and the number of beneficiaries has expanded, but the motivation remains the same: a feeling that giving to charity is a collective responsibility.

The story here is about a single thread connecting an unplanned past with an organised present, from a hand filling a water jug at the door of a mud house to a hand placing a meal in a disposable dish under a large tent.

The forms change, but the humane value remains constant, making others feel they are not forgotten.

water fountain manifestations public charity