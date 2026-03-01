403
Iranian Attack Targets Maritime Facility Near Bahrain's Salman Port
Amman, March 1 (Petra) - Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said that an Iranian attack targeted one of the maritime facilities near Mina Salman Port.
The official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted the ministry as saying that civil defense teams began procedures to deal with the fire and bring it under control, while relevant authorities continue to monitor developments and take necessary measures.
