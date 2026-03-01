Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian Attack Targets Maritime Facility Near Bahrain's Salman Port


2026-03-01 07:09:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 1 (Petra) - Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said that an Iranian attack targeted one of the maritime facilities near Mina Salman Port.
The official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted the ministry as saying that civil defense teams began procedures to deal with the fire and bring it under control, while relevant authorities continue to monitor developments and take necessary measures.

MENAFN01032026000117011021ID1110806539



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search