Iran Targets Maritime Facility In Bahrain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Iran attacked a maritime facility near Salman Port in Bahrain on Sunday evening, according to the country's Interior Ministry.
In a press release, the ministry said that efforts were underway to bring a fire caused by the attack under control.
But, it failed to reveal any further details. (end)
kna
kna
