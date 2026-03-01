403
Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners For Paying Respect To Sabeeka Duaij Al-Salman
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah Family, the Amiri Diwan extended on Sunday gratitude to all citizens and residents who offered condolences over the demise of Sabeeka Duaij Al-Salman, widow of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased's soul. (end)
