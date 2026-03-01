Rift In TN's NDA Alliance? AIADMK, AMMK Cadres Clash In Madurai

AIADMK, AMMK Cadres Clash After NDA Rally

A clash broke out between AIADMK and AMMK cadres in Madurai, with one worker reportedly injured, after the NDA rally in the city on Sunday.

The clash broke out when Union Minister Piyush Goyal, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran returned to the hotel after the rally. An AMMK cadre's vehicle, reportedly, stood between the vehicle of former AIADMK Minister KT Rajendra Balaji and one of his supporters' vehicles outside the hotel. During the clash, an AMMK cadre sustained a head injury. Police personnel arrived at the spot and controlled the situation. While TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK has joined the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the incident has hinted towards a rift within the alliance, reigniting the tussle between the two parties. Dhinakaran was expelled from the AIADMK, after which he formed the AMMK.

PM Modi Confident of NDA Victory

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive NDA rally in Madurai and also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the Rs 4,400 worth infrastructure projects. Expressing confidence in the AIADMK-BJP alliance's victory, PM Modi called the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections a "turning point" for the state. Addressing a public gathering in Madurai, he said, "Some people are dreaming of returning to power in Tamil Nadu, but when they see this massive NDA rally, their dreams will turn into nightmares. This election is the turning point of Tamil Nadu. People have made up their minds; people have decided that the DMK has to be sent out. They also know clearly that only the NDA can bring in change. The next government of Tamil Nadu will be an NDA government."

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)