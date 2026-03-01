(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sasquatch Resources Provides Corporate Update March 01, 2026 12:53 PM EST | Source: Sasquatch Resources Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. ( CSE: SASQ ) (" Sasquatch " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate update, summarizing some significant milestones that have occurred in relation to its pipeline of potential waste rock and other properties. Highlights include: The Strategy Sasquatch is primarily focused on legacy mining sites and mineralized logging/mining roads, and the potential to recover high-grade mineralization from historical mine waste dumps while also rehabilitating the site and addressing hazards left behind. This approach is intended to be a win-win for all stakeholders, in that it addresses some serious ongoing environmental liabilities while allowing the Company to recover waste rock containing gold, silver, copper and other valuable elements sitting right at surface. A natural secondary focus for Sasquatch is the larger sub-surface potential that may still exist at or near some of these sites. Legacy mine sites with related waste rock piles and logging roads built through mineralized rock have the potential to leach acid and heavy metals into the environment. Sasquatch's proposed approach to rehabilitation includes zero discharge mineral sorting processes that can separate high-sulphide material from benign rock. The separated sulphides, which may contain critical minerals and other valuable elements like copper, gold, silver and zinc, but also potentially environmentally harmful materials such as lead, sulphur and arsenic, would be removed and sold to a toll processor. The low/no sulphide material remaining at the associated site would then be properly reclaimed and made safe, and would be more amenable for future use and/or more encouraging of new natural growth. Permitting Progress at Mount Sicker Sasquatch's longest held and most advanced project is Mount Sicker, held since 2022, and the site of significant historical mining (mostly occurring between 1895 and 1915), with an estimated 300,000 tonnes or more of waste rock still remaining and piled at surface. Over the past few years the Company has taken steps to ascertain the approximate overall volume of waste rock and the corresponding grades for gold, silver, copper and zinc within the waste rock (see March 27, 2024 news release), has conducted testing to assess the potential for ore sorting and recovery of higher grade waste (see October 9, 2024 news release), and has initiated engagement with the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "Ministry") to explore permitting for the removal of the high grade waste and reclamation of the site (see May 27, 2025 news release). More recently, the Company has received a scoping level engineering report which outlines the planned process for separating sulphide mineralization from waste rock, as well as a "path to closure" reclamation report, describing a high-level plan for reclamation and closure of the site. These reports, together with an updated comprehensive Project Description, have been submitted for consideration to obtain a permit to remove the high-sulphide material under a Notice of Work application. Progress under this application will be updated as we move forward, but it is important to note that this permit application represents a relatively novel permitting pathway. While bulk sampling and full mining applications are well understood, this current process, best described as a "waste rock reclamation application", falls somewhere in between these two. No new mining is contemplated, as well as no corresponding need to establish new waste/tailings areas; however, the volume of sorting and removal contemplated go far beyond a more straight-forward bulk sampling permit. Once a mutually acceptable application process has been determined, it is expected that future similar permits might be obtained more efficiently in the future, which could have much broader implications for the province. By establishing a waste rock reclamation framework, more companies will presumably make and/or accelerate plans to address legacy mine sites and other mining waste opportunities. Waste Rock Analysis at Mount Sicker Sasquatch has taken a number of steps to gain a better understanding of the volume and grades within waste piles at the Mount Sicker legacy site, including: Ore-sorting Test Program at Mount Sicker In late 2024, the Company collected a 528 kg sample from four separate locations within the waste-rock area and shipped it to a TOMRA test-lab in Germany. The sample was run through full-scale sorting apparatus similar to that which is expected to be used if the project proceeds. The particle sorting technology scans waste rocks using X-ray transmittance (XRT) sensors to identify and sort high-density, high-sulphide material classified as contaminant rocks from lower-density, host rocks. The host rocks typically contain lower levels of sulphide mineralization, making them non-acid generating ("NAG") and suitable for reclamation. The high-sulphide material generated by the TOMRA sorting test was shipped back to Canada for assaying by ALS to gain a better understanding for the grades and volumes that might be expected to be shipped off Mount Sicker for further processing. Overall, 58% of the coarse material tested at TOMRA was classified as "high-grade". The separated high-grade material from the 528 kg sample, assayed 6.43 g/t gold, 180 g/t silver, 4.92% copper, and 8.70% zinc. Although this result is considered very positive, it should be noted that the waste pile is expected to be quite heterogeneous, and there will be pockets that reflect higher and lower head grades for the sorter, which in turn will impact the sorting machine's performance. However, this 528 kg test sample, as noted collected from four different areas within the waste pile, provides a good starting point from which some further assumptions and adjustments can be made. If the project proceeds, the sorting process is able to make field adjustments to account for feed material that appears to have higher or lower starting head grades, which should optimize the efficiency of the sorting process. The results were very promising in that they provided early validation that the proposed process concept could be highly effective in separating/removing the vast majority of not only gold, copper, silver and zinc, but also any additional contaminants that currently pose environmental threats. See news release dated October 9, 2024 for further information. The Company also performed acid testing on a variety of waste material at Mount Sicker, including on straight waste (feed samples) and rejected low-sulphide waste (material which would not be removed from the project site and instead would be used in reclamation). Importantly, the test provided early validation that high-sulphide waste at Mount Sicker is in fact acid generating, while sorted "rejects" were found to be non-acid generating. Community and First Nations Consultations Sasquatch has presented its plans at Mount Sicker to the North Cowichan City Council, which has provided a letter of support for the project, subject to engagement and support from affected First Nations. Since 2024, the Company has maintained regular communication with locally impacted First Nations. This has included site tours for representatives, as well as presentations to First Nations elders and councils. Feedback to-date has been constructive and generally very positive. The Company is working toward establishing a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to formalize ongoing First Nations collaboration and input for all aspects of the project, including input into final rehabilitation and closure plans. Expansion of Future Waste Rock Project Pipeline Sasquatch has compiled and is currently developing the following waste rock projects, all located a relatively short distance from Duncan, BC:

Project Name Year Added Brief Description Related News Mount Sicker 2022 Historical waste rock piles containing gold, silver, copper and zinc from the Lenora, Tyee and Richard III mines; bulk of mining operations from 1895-1915. March 27, 2024

October 9, 2024

May 27, 2025 Blue Grouse 2024 Historical waste rock piles containing silver and copper from the Blue Grouse and Sunnyside mines; bulk of mining activity occurred in the early 1900's. November 7, 2024

June 26, 2025 Santana 2025 Historical waste rock piles containing gold, silver and copper from a smaller bulk mining operation in 1917; also extensive visible copper mineralization at surface for hard-rock deposit evaluation. April 8, 2025

October 14, 2025 Copper Road 2025 2-3 km from the Mount Sicker waste pile, a logging road was recently constructed directly through 200-250m of near-surface copper mineralization, potentially creating a substantial amount of new waste rock - focus in this area has also led to the discovery of hard-rock copper mineralization trends extending well beyond the road on both sides. October 20, 2025 Alberni Claims 2026 20-30 minutes from a deep water port at Port Alberni, these claims have both waste rock associated with legacy mine sites and significant stretches of logging road that appear to have been constructed through and with mineralized rock. February 18, 2026

February 25, 2026

For further information respecting any of the above projects, please see new releases surrounding each, as referenced above.

Grid sampling programs like the ones done at the Mount Sicker Waste Pile in early 2024 and 2025 (see March 27, 2024 and December 31, 2025 news releases) have also been conducted at the Blue Grouse, Santana, and Copper Road waste pile areas (see November 7, 2024, October 14, 2025 and December 31, 2025 news releases), and results for each are repeated in the table below:

Project Grid pattern samples taken Averages across all samples* Estimated waste volume Mount Sicker waste pile 97 (at surface)

30 (at 2-3m depth) 1.86 g/t gold, 48.6 g/t silver, 1.22% copper, 3.05% zinc

3.95 g/t gold, 79.17 g/t silver, 3.25% copper and 5.72% zinc 250-350,000 tons** Blue Grouse / Sunnyside 60/16 2.37% copper, 12.8 g/t silver / 4.31% copper, 8.91 g/t silver 200-300,000 tons*** Santana 61 0.82 g/t gold, 84.8 g/t silver, 3.09% copper 20-40,000 tons*** Copper Road 48 0.98% copper 150-200,000 tons*** Alberni Claims Planned for 2026 Planned for 2026 To be determined



* Note, "averages across all samples" may not be indicative of averages across the entire waste pile.

** Estimate only, based on historical accounts and a completed ground survey.

*** Estimate only, roughly based on historical accounts and/or visual assessment.

Note the potential quantities and grades as expressed above are conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The Company's pipeline of projects has grown significantly, providing potential development opportunities that may extend over the long term. In British Columbia alone, there are estimated to be 2000 legacy mine sites, in addition to likely thousands more when areas where old and new logging/mining roads have been built through significant stretches of high-sulphide rock are factored in.

Potential New Discoveries as Potential "Additional Value" for Sasquatch Shareholders

Although Sasquatch is focused on waste rock associated with legacy mining sites and new logging/mining roads built through and with areas with high-sulphide content in rock, examination of these sites also present corresponding opportunities for the discovery of new mineralized systems that could justify a future development project. Some of these opportunities currently held by Sasquatch are highlighted below:

Project Year added and size Discovery Potential/Description Related News Santana 2025 - 517 hectares In addition to waste rock piles (discussed above), there are large outcrops containing apparent copper, gold and silver mineralization. A bulk sample of 158.8 tons taken from an adit at the Santana site in 1915 was processed at the Anyox Smelter and yielded 4.28% Cu, 79.38 g/t Ag and 0.567 g/t Au. It is intended that the surface mineralization surrounding the adit will be further evaluated using chip sampling and backpack drilling, and that the occurrence will be properly mapped to start ascertaining its size. April 1, 2025

October 14, 2025 Copper Road 2025 - 1,636 hectares 9 channel samples were taken over a total of 24.7 meters where mineralized veins appeared to intersect directly with the newly constructed logging road. Following these veins away from the road has led to the discovery of potentially much larger mineralized systems on either side of the road, which will be investigated and evaluated. Nine channel samples immediately adjacent to the road returned an average of 2.36% copper. A density survey has been organized for March, 2026, to try and ascertain the size and location of larger mineralized systems adjacent to the road, and further sampling is planned. December 31, 2005 Slesse Gold Claims 2025 - 1,567 hectares with an additional 422 hectares under application Near the USA border and approximately 150m away from the historical Red Mountain Gold Mine on the USA side (a 30 year small scale gold producer); Sasquatch has also applied for claim extensions to the north which include the historical Mountain Goat Gold Mines on the Canadian side. The Red Mountain trend was sampled on the Canadian side, with 10 of 12 samples exceeding 1g/t gold, and the two highest returning 135.5 g/t and 700 g/t gold respectively.



8 of 12 samples taken from the Red Mountain Fault Zone exceeded 5% copper, with the two highest at 22.8% and 14.65% copper. In each copper sample exceeding 5%, gold was also highly anomalous, ranging from 3.54 g/t to 19.85 g/t gold. November 27, 2025

January 13, 2026 Alberni Claims 2026 - 2,520 hectares with additional 201 hectares under application A large and apparently continuous porphyry/stockwork system has been walked at surface within the Golden Dome property over a 3km length, with as much as 500m width, and an elevation change of over 300m from one end to the other. The system also contains frequent quartz and VMS veining throughout. This is the same system where new logging roads have been constructed (noted above). The Company intends to systematically sample and map this area in the spring of 2026.



Other areas within the Alberni claims also show some promise for new discoveries, and it is intended that these will all be evaluated as time and Company resources allow. February 18, 2026

February 25, 2026

Some of the Company's resources will be allocated to further exploring and developing these properties, and in the future they might become the subject of a joint venture with another company more focused on exploration, and/or other corporate opportunities.

Key New Board and Advisory Additions for Sasquatch

On February 6, 2026, Sasquatch added a new director and new advisory board member to the team.

Andy Holloway has joined the board as a mining industry professional with more than 35 years of diverse industry experience. A metallurgical process engineer by training, his background includes the management of consulting businesses and plant operations, process consulting, plant design, capital & operating cost estimation, cashflow modelling, project management, procurement and commissioning - on an international scale and with a focus on base and precious metals. Andy currently serves on the Board of Silver Bow Mining Corp. (Montana, USA) and until recently was the Process Director at Halyard Inc. (Toronto). Andy will be an invaluable member of the team going forward, given his contacts and experience in dealing with both processing design and to assist in finding potential end buyers for the high-grade waste rock product.

Jillian Doucette joined as a board advisor, having founded Synergy Enterprises in 2008 after completing studies in biology. She is passionate about how business, industry, and communities can mobilize towards a low-carbon future, she works on the frontier of several sectors, including community development, tourism, and clean technology. An active writer and speaker with three published books, Jill is also the Executive Director of the Synergy Foundation. Her experience in the clean-tech investment community, as well as her insights toward optimizing an environmentally friendly approach to waste rock opportunities and reclamation, will be invaluable to Sasquatch going forward.

New and Future Agreements

Sasquatch has entered an agreement with Synergy Enterprises ("Synergy") to provide assistance in seeking funding, grants and tax credits from various provincial, federal, and other sources, including the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, Innovate BC, the National Research Institute of Canada, EcoAction, the Island Coastal Economic Trust, the SRED program, and others. Synergy will also analyze aspects of the Company's planned approach to waste rock and reclamation with a specific focus on carbon footprint efficiencies compared to more traditional mining operations.

Synergy has worked across a wide range of sectors, including clean technology, aviation, maritime, and critical minerals. In the mining sector specifically, Synergy has worked with companies such as Magna Mining, Fireweed Metals, and Foran. By supporting organizations to take decisive, credible steps on climate change, Synergy helps reduce environmental impact while strengthening long-term resilience through operational efficiencies and future-proofing strategies.

Sasquatch has also retained the services of SOMA Public Relations, representing one of the Company's first agreements aimed exclusively toward media outreach. SOMA is a boutique public relations agency providing strategic communications services to purpose-driven organizations, with experience supporting companies advancing environmental stewardship, innovation, and community-focused outcomes.

Finally, Sasquatch has asked Okane Consultants ("Okane") to provide quotes and timing to complete an additional, expanded report, adding final details to its previously supplied reclamation and closure overview. This report would also be reviewed by local stakeholders, including North Cowichan City Council and impacted First Nations, and It is hoped that this would represent one of the last steps prior to obtaining needed approvals and commencing operations.

From their website, "Okane helps mining companies to return the land responsibly and safely at the end of a mine's lifecycle. We believe in challenging the status quo and advocate for meaningful partnerships and positive outcomes for community stakeholders and Indigenous rightsholders. Our solutions help our clients achieve positive financial, environmental, and social outcomes from feasibility through to relinquishment." Okane has over 100 employees based in Canada, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, and works on projects large and small all over the world.

MOU with a BC University to Facilitate Research and Learning at Mount Sicker

On May 24, 2025, The Geological Association of Canada held an educational event at Mount Sicker, which was attended by 25-30 geologists, government representatives, students and other interested parties (see May 27, 2025 news release). Since then, a number of learning and research-oriented activities have taken place on Mount Sicker in co-operation with the Company. Recently, a BC University executed an MOU with Sasquatch to support future such learning initiatives at Mount Sicker. The memorandum also contemplates potential collaboration on the development of a "legacy mine site rehabilitation centre" should reclamation at the site be completed in the future.

Final Thoughts

Peter Smith, Sasquatch's CEO, commented, "we are obviously very pleased with all the progress Sasquatch has made. We firmly believe that our strategic approach on waste rock, the product of a great deal of research and consideration with contributions from some outstanding industry professionals, represents what could be a giant leap forward for the province and mining generally. Legacy mine sites and logging/mining road construction through high-sulphide waste areas create opportunities to access critical minerals and other elements sitting right at surface while addressing the corresponding environmental hazards. In furtherance of this, we've done extensive work to ready Mount Sicker as a first project, and to create and further develop a substantial pipeline to follow. As an added bonus, we have managed to identify a number of potential new discoveries, which can be the subject of joint ventures or spin off transactions in the future. We've assembled a team fully capable of managing a waste rock reclamation operation from start to finish, as well as capable of ensuring proper attention is given to environmental concerns. Local stakeholders have been updated regularly, and our approach appears to have strong support, which is not surprising. At the end of the day, we aim to clean up unsightly, hazardous sites, all while adding needed critical minerals and other elements to the supply chain, and without the need for new mining infrastructure."

Jillian Doucette, Sasquatch's new advisory board member, said, "recovering critical minerals from legacy mining waste while restoring lands so damaged they've been barren for generations is exactly the kind of smart, future-focused innovation we need more of in British Columbia's economy. I am looking forward to joining Sasquatch Resources Corp. Synergy Enterprises

Director Thomas Lamb commented, "Sasquatch has quietly assembled what I believe is an extraordinary portfolio of projects across Western Canada. This will not remain under the radar for long. As the market begins to understand the scale and uniqueness of what we are building, today's market capitalization will look increasingly disconnected from intrinsic value. Sasquatch is not simply advancing resource projects, it is scaling a vitally important ecological service: transforming legacy, hazardous mine sites into safe, productive landscapes. Importantly, Sasquatch's restoration can also unlock substantial economic value. I believe that Sasquatch's combination of environmental remediation and disciplined economic extraction represents a powerful, differentiated model - one capable of delivering both measurable ecological impact and compelling shareholder returns."

A photo gallery showing all the various sites and projects noted above is available

Qualified Person

Darcy Vis B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 who is independent to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. Mr. Vis has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on reclamation of waste rock, both at legacy mine sites and in areas where logging roads have encountered and been constructed with significant volumes of mineralized material. In many cases, waste rock at such sites is easily accessible, occurs in significant volumes, and can contain potentially economic grades of copper, gold, silver and other valuable minerals. Removing the high-sulphide material from the waste at these sites (which includes both valuable minerals but also potentially harmful elements such as sulphur, lead and arsenic) can often be effectively done through a relatively simple ore-sorting process, and the high-sulphide material can be removed from the site and sold to an existing end processor. This process can allow the Company to address environmental and other hazards while adding critical minerals and other valuable elements to the supply chain, all while minimizing the need to add new mines and/or mining infrastructure. To this end, the Company has acquired and is assessing a number of project areas that have waste rock potential, including the Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, the Port Alberni Claim Group (including Lucky Strike, Star of the West, B & K, Golden Dome and Golden Eagle) about 90km from Mount Sicker, and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ) or contact the Company by email at ... or by telephone at 778.999.7030.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Smith

Chief Executive Officer

778.999.7030

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Sasquatch Resources Corp.