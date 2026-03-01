Jae A. Puckett
- Associate Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
My research documents experiences of stigma and marginalization encountered by transgender and nonbinary individuals and the negative health outcomes of prejudice using qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-methods approaches. My research seeks to provide a nuanced understanding of the mechanisms and processes that underlie the production of health disparities that exist for these communities, as well as strategies for coping and being resilient in the face of the adverse life events that transgender and gender diverse people frequently encounter.Experience
- –present Assistant professor, Michigan State University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment