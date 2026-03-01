Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jae A. Puckett

Jae A. Puckett


2026-03-01 03:06:52
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
Profile Articles Activity

My research documents experiences of stigma and marginalization encountered by transgender and nonbinary individuals and the negative health outcomes of prejudice using qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-methods approaches. My research seeks to provide a nuanced understanding of the mechanisms and processes that underlie the production of health disparities that exist for these communities, as well as strategies for coping and being resilient in the face of the adverse life events that transgender and gender diverse people frequently encounter.

Experience
  • –present Assistant professor, Michigan State University

The Conversation

MENAFN01032026000199003603ID1110806186



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search