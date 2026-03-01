403
Madaba Governor Visits Injured Persons After Missile Fragment Incident
Madaba, March 1 (Petra) - Governor of Madaba Hassan Al-Jbour inspected, on Sunday morning, the injured persons following the fall of missile shrapnel in Thiban district during a field visit to Princess Salma Government Hospital, accompanied by the district governor and the director of police in Madaba governorate.
During the visit, Al-Jbour checked on the health condition of the injured who were admitted to the hospital after sustaining wounds from shrapnel that fell in the Al-Zmaila area, affirming that their general condition is moderate and that they are receiving the necessary medical care under the supervision of specialized medical teams.
He pointed out that the security and relevant authorities had begun field procedures at the site of the incident to ensure public safety and take the necessary measures in accordance with proper protocols.
