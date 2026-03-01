403
Arsenal Defeat Chelsea 2-1, Extend Lead In Premier League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 1 (KUNA) -- Arsenal defeated Chelsea on Sunday 2-1 in the Premier League, extending their lead at the top of the table.
Arsenal scored first via William Saliba in the 21st minute with Chelsea equalizing in the 45+2nd minute of stoppage time in the first-half.
The "Gunners" scored again through Jurrien Timber in the 66th minute of the second half, while Chelsea were reduced to 10 players after Pedro Neto was handed the red card.
Arsenal now has 64 points from 29 games, followed by Manchester City with 59, and Manchester United in third place with 51 points. (end)
