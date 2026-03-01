UAE Condemns Iranian Attacks Targeting Oman, Considers It 'Dangerous Escalation'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that expanding the scope of attacks to include brotherly countries is unacceptable

UAE strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting Oman, considering these hostile acts a dangerous escalation. UAE said it is "a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to the region's security and stability."

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that expanding the scope of attacks to include brotherly countries is unacceptable and condemned by all legal and political standards.

The attacks "constitute an unacceptable escalation that undermines efforts to calm tensions and increases the severity of regional tension," the ministry statement read.



