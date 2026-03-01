UAE Recommends Remote Work For Private Sector Employees For 3 Days

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ministry clarified that the decision to suspend work, or otherwise, is left to the competent local authorities, each within its respective jurisdiction

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Private sector companies in the UAE have been urged to allow employees to work remotely for three days as Iranian missiles are being intercepted inside the UAE territories for a second day on Sunday.

Recommended For You

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation advised off-site work and recommended that private sector establishments in the country take the necessary measures to prevent workers from being in open areas. With the exception of workers covering vital and essential roles that require physical attendance.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority advised firms implement remote working arrangements wherever possible. This measure will apply for three days, from Sunday, 1 March, to Tuesday, 3 March.

The ministry clarified that the decision to suspend work, or otherwise, is left to the competent local authorities, each within its respective jurisdiction, in accordance with developments in the ongoing situation. The authority also called on local private-sector establishments to obtain information and stay up to date with official sources at both the federal and local levels.

The UAE often implements remote work arrangements for public or private sector employees during exceptional circumstances to ensure safety and continuity of operations.

UAE is one of the Gulf countries under Iranian missile strike as Tehran targeted US assets across the region in retaliation for a joint attack on Iran by the US and Israel.

The Iranian government on Saturday confirmed its attacks on several targets, according to the Fars news agency, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, where airbases with US assets are hosted.

Four people were injured in UAE after shrapnel from drones fell over houses and towers when they were intercepted. Dubai's international airport, its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel and man-made Palm Jumeirah Island all suffered damage.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence has announced that, since the onset of the Iranian attack, the air force and air defence forces have engaged and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country's territory.

The Ministry stated that 137 Iranian ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE had been detected, of which 132 were destroyed, while five fell into the sea. A total of 209 Iranian drones were also detected; 195 were intercepted, while 14 fell within the country's territory and waters, causing some minor side damage.



UAE thwarts Iranian missiles: Residents receive safety alerts, reassured of safety

UAE air defences intercept more Iranian missiles and drones Emirates suspends Dubai operations temporarily amid regional airspace closures

ALSO READ