UAE Closes Embassy In Tehran, Withdraws All Members Of Diplomatic Mission

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

UAE announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran, and the withdrawal of its ambassador, in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

The country also withdrew all members of its diplomatic mission from Iran, in response to the "blatant Iranian missile attack targeting UAE territory."

The attacks constituted "aggression against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities" and endangered innocent civilians, the ministry said.

The ministry said the "irresponsible escalation" represents a violation of national sovereignty, along with a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The decision to close the UAE embassy in Tehran reflects the country's "firm, unwavering stance" against any aggression that threatens its security, the statement read.

"The continued aggressive and provocative approach undermines opportunities for de-escalation and pushes the region toward extremely dangerous paths. It threatens "regional and international security and stability, energy security, and the stability of the global economy," UAE's ministry said.



