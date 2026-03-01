403
King, Pakistan PM Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 1 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II and Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during a phone call on Sunday, discussed the recent dangerous developments in the region.
His Majesty emphasised the need for Iran to cease its attacks on countries in the region, reiterating his condemnation of any actions that undermine the sovereignty of states and the safety of their peoples.
The call also covered the importance of urgent action to mobilise an international position that would reduce the dangerous escalation and restore stability in the region.
For his part, the Pakistani prime minister expressed his country's solidarity with Jordan and support for the Kingdom's measures to protect its security and the safety of its citizens.
