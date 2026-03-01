Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Extends Remote Work For Government Employees To Monday

2026-03-01 02:01:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Civil Service and Government Development Bureau announced the extension of remote work for employees across ministries, government entities and public institutions to Monday, March 2, 2026.

The decision follows an earlier directive issued by the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers regarding remote work arrangements.

The bureau said the measure excludes employees in the military and security sectors, the health sector, and staff whose duties require physical presence at the workplace.

The Peninsula

