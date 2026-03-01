Qatar Extends Remote Work For Government Employees To Monday
Doha: Qatar's Civil Service and Government Development Bureau announced the extension of remote work for employees across ministries, government entities and public institutions to Monday, March 2, 2026.
The decision follows an earlier directive issued by the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers regarding remote work arrangements.
The bureau said the measure excludes employees in the military and security sectors, the health sector, and staff whose duties require physical presence at the workplace.
