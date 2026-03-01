Labour Ministry Recommends Private Sector To Continue Remote Work On Monday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Commerce and Industry recommended private sector establishments to continue implementing remote work arrangements on Monday, March 2, 2026, where the nature of work allows, according to a joint notice issued on Sunday.

The statement said the measure aims to ensure public safety and maintain workplace stability amid current circumstances.

The ministries noted that activities requiring physical presence at workplaces are exempt, provided that approved safety measures are fully observed. Service activities involving direct interaction with the public, including retail outlets, consumer associations and restaurants, are also exempt to ensure the continued provision of essential goods and services.

The statement reaffirmed that community safety remains a priority and called on employers and workers to continue cooperation and compliance during this period.