Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
T20 WC: Samson's Ubeaten 97 Guides India To Semis

2026-03-01 12:30:22
(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Mar 1 (IANS) Sanju Samson smashed unbeaten 97 as India thrash West Indies by five wickets to enter semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

Chasing 196, on a flat track, India was dealt with early blow but Samson's composed knock made sure India reach target safely. Tilak Varma coming at number 5, played a knock of 27 off 15 deliveries to pull off a thriller

More to follow....

IANS

