T20 WC: Samson's Ubeaten 97 Guides India To Semis

Chasing 196, on a flat track, India was dealt with early blow but Samson's composed knock made sure India reach target safely. Tilak Varma coming at number 5, played a knock of 27 off 15 deliveries to pull off a thriller

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.