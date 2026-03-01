Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Min. Al-Huwaila Assures Full Readiness Of Cooperatives, Stable Food Supplies


2026-03-01 11:00:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed Sunday that all cooperative societies across Kuwait's governorates are fully operational, with sufficient stocks of food and consumer goods.
Dr. Al-Huwaila told KUNA that the ministry maintains daily direct follow-up with the boards of cooperative societies and relevant regulatory authorities to ensure smooth supply operations and uninterrupted flow of essential goods.
She noted that warehouses are fully stocked and essential items are available in quantities sufficient to cover current and future demand, with continuous coordination with relevant authorities to strengthen strategic reserves and ensure the sustainability of goods availability.
The minister reassured citizens and residents that market conditions are running smoothly, emphasizing the state's commitment to meeting everyone's needs without disruption.
She stressed that competent authorities are fully prepared and closely monitoring the situation, urging the public to remain calm and not follow rumors, as the local market remains stable and goods are safely and normally available. (end)
aa


MENAFN01032026000071011013ID1110805680



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search