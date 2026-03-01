403
Min. Al-Huwaila Assures Full Readiness Of Cooperatives, Stable Food Supplies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed Sunday that all cooperative societies across Kuwait's governorates are fully operational, with sufficient stocks of food and consumer goods.
Dr. Al-Huwaila told KUNA that the ministry maintains daily direct follow-up with the boards of cooperative societies and relevant regulatory authorities to ensure smooth supply operations and uninterrupted flow of essential goods.
She noted that warehouses are fully stocked and essential items are available in quantities sufficient to cover current and future demand, with continuous coordination with relevant authorities to strengthen strategic reserves and ensure the sustainability of goods availability.
The minister reassured citizens and residents that market conditions are running smoothly, emphasizing the state's commitment to meeting everyone's needs without disruption.
She stressed that competent authorities are fully prepared and closely monitoring the situation, urging the public to remain calm and not follow rumors, as the local market remains stable and goods are safely and normally available. (end)
