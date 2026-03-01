Jindal Polo Estate Cup: Panther Finishes As Runners Up As Team X Lifts Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Mar 1 (IANS) It was an assured performance from Team X, who edged past Jindal Panther 9.5–6 in the final of the Jindal Polo Estate Cup on Sunday.

Steady across all chukkers, Team X set the tone early through the contest to lift the title.

Venkatesh Jindal, who struck five times for Team X, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Championship Match, while Naveen Jindal finished as the tournament's highest goalscorer.

Team X held the lead through all the chukkers, though Jindal Panther ensured the contest remained competitive. Early goals from Venkatesh Jindal, along with a brace from Phil Seller, helped Team X settle quickly and take control in the opening exchanges.

Naveen Jindal found his rhythm in the second chukker, supported by Simran Shergill, who added two goals, while Sidhanth Sharma contributed one for Team X. At the halfway stage, Team X led 4.5–3, with Jindal Panther still within reach.

Venkatesh Jindal extended his tally in the third chukker, and Sidhanth Sharma added two more to widen the margin. With one chukker remaining, Team X held a 7.5–4 advantage.

Jindal Panther continued to press in the final stretch, with Bhawani Kalvi and the experienced Simran Shergill adding to their total. However, two further goals from Venkatesh Jindal ensured Team X stayed ahead and closed out the match to secure the title.

Reflecting on the victory, Phil Seller said:“It was satisfying to seal this win after losing to them earlier in the tournament. We had a strong start, and Venky (Venkatesh Jindal) was outstanding today - he fully deserved the match MVP. It's also been fantastic to play the season here at Jindal Farm in Noida.”