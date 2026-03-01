Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King Receives Phone Call From President Of Sudan Transitional Council


2026-03-01 10:02:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Sunday from Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, president of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, during which they discussed regional developments.
His Majesty reiterated that Jordan will continue to take the necessary measures to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.
For his part, Burhan stressed Sudan's unwavering position in support of Jordan as it deals with attacks targeting its security and stability.

MENAFN01032026000117011021ID1110805609



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search