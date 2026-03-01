403
King Receives Phone Call From President Of Sudan Transitional Council
Jordan News Agency
Amman, March 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Sunday from Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, president of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, during which they discussed regional developments.
His Majesty reiterated that Jordan will continue to take the necessary measures to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.
For his part, Burhan stressed Sudan's unwavering position in support of Jordan as it deals with attacks targeting its security and stability.
