Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Deputy Foreign Minister Of Armenia

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received a phone call on Sunday from Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia HE Vahan Kostanyan.

During the call, the two sides reviewed developments in the military escalation in the region, its serious implications for regional and international security and stability, and ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs affirmed that the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles constitutes a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, stressing that it cannot be accepted under any pretext.

He noted that Qatar has consistently sought to stay out of regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good intentions and threatens the foundations of understanding upon which bilateral relations are based.

He further stressed the necessity of an immediate halt to escalation, a return to dialogue, predominance of reason and wisdom, and efforts to contain the crisis in a way that preserves regional security.

For his part, HE Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister expressed his country's concern over the Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.