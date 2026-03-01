Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tunisia Condemns Attacks On Arab States' Territories


2026-03-01 09:00:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Sunday its absolute rejection of any attacks on Arab states and affirmed full solidarity with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan, and Iraq.
The ministry condemned all assaults on national territories, noting close monitoring of the serious military escalation in the region and its risks of widening conflict, chaos, and threats to regional and international peace and security.
It called for respect of state sovereignty, adherence to international law for dispute resolution, immediate cessation of military operations, and a return to negotiations, urging the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities to maintain international peace and security. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

