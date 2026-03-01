Total Of 192 People Evacuated From Iran To Azerbaijan, Yet

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The evacuation of citizens from both Azerbaijan and other countries in Iran is ongoing.

According to AzerNEWS, between 08:00 on February 28 and 22:00 on March 1, a total of 192 individuals were evacuated from Iran.

Among those evacuated were 82 Azerbaijanis, 28 Pakistanis, 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia, and 18 Chinese citizens. Additionally, 6 citizens from the UAE, 17 Tajiks, 4 Jordanians, and 3 individuals each from Qatar and Bangladesh were included in the evacuation. The list also featured 2 Filipinos and 2 Nepalese citizens. Furthermore, one person each was evacuated from Turkey, Italy, Pakistan, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, France, and Brazil.

A large-scale humanitarian operation is currently in motion to extract foreign nationals from Iran as regional conflict reaches a critical flashpoint.

AzerNEWS reports that comprehensive measures have been established to facilitate these departures, with the evacuation process remaining active and ongoing.

This urgent exodus follows the total collapse of diplomatic efforts regarding Iran's nuclear program. After a second round of failed talks in mid-February led to a massive U.S. military buildup in Europe and the Middle East, a final "last chance" summit was held in Geneva on February 26 under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Those talks ended without an agreement as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment or dismantle its nuclear infrastructure.

The geopolitical landscape shifted violently on the morning of February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated military airstrikes across Iran. Reports confirm that the strikes resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several members of his family.

The Iranian military command structure has also suffered catastrophic losses. Confirmed fatalities from the strikes include the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdulrahim Mousavi, and the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Mohammad Pakpour. Furthermore, Ali Shamkhani, Advisor to the Supreme Leader and Secretary of the Defense Council, along with Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, were killed during the targeted aerial campaign.

Evacuations from Iran to Azerbaijan are ongoing.

According to AzerNEWS, foreign citizens, employees of foreign embassies in Iran, and diplomats are also being evacuated alongside Azerbaijani citizens.

Relevant state agencies in Azerbaijan are actively implementing the necessary measures for this operation.

Special buses have been designated for the safe transport of citizens, and emergency medical teams have been deployed to the area. Additionally, other operational services are on standby to assist as needed.

Evacuation efforts from Iran through the Astara border crossing are continuing amid the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to official and media reports, between 08:00 on February 28 and 14:00 on March 1, a total of 53 Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated from Iran into Azerbaijan.

In addition to Azerbaijani nationals, safe passage into Azerbaijan has been ensured for several foreign citizens and diplomatic delegations. Among those evacuated are 18 members of a Saudi Arabian diplomatic delegation, five citizens of Tajikistan, four citizens of Jordan, three citizens of Qatar, and one Italian citizen.

Earlier, Azerbaijan also facilitated the crossings of citizens from other countries, including citizens from Bangladesh, Qatar and Pakistan, who were escorted into Azerbaijan through the same border point.

